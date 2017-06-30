Fiction: A Prize-Winning French Novel...

Fiction: A Prize-Winning French Novel About the Western Obsession With the East

Edward Said, May Peace Be Upon Him, regarded Orientalism as an Occidentalist illusion, and the Orient itself as "a theatrical stage affixed to Europe" upon which "Westerners" from Flaubert to Napoleon projected their lavish fantasies of violent djinns and nymphomaniacal houris , which were ultimately more revelatory of the psychic yearnings of European culture than of the daily lives of diverse "Easterners": Turks, Egyptians, Iranians and Syrians.

