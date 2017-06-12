EU rules on software investment attacked by bank lobby group
The European Banking Federation has called on EU policymakers to rethink their prudential requirements for software investments by banks, describing the current treatment as a "significant disincentive for investments in innovation". At present, the software of EU banks is treated as an intangible asset and as such must be deducted from capital ratios when calculating capital requirements.
