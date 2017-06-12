Death Toll in London's Grenfell Tower Blaze Rises to 17

The death toll from the blaze at London's Grenfell Tower, which has now risen to 17, is expected to climb further, police said , and the fire service said there was no hope of finding more people who escaped Wednesday's fire that engulfed the 24-story apartment building. Thirty-seven people are still in hospital, 17 of them in critical condition, Commander Stuart Cundy of the Metropolitan Police said.

