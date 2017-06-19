Days after a shooting, Seattle Police set to receive award

On Thursday, four days after Seattle police shot and killed Charleena Lyles - a 30-year-old, African-American mother of four who was reportedly pregnant with a fifth child - the Seattle Police Department and Chief Kathleen O'Toole are scheduled to receive the Tikkun Olam Award for Public Service from the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle. The decision was made weeks ago and it raised concerns at the time among some progressive members of the Jewish community.

