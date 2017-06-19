Days after a shooting, Seattle Police set to receive award
On Thursday, four days after Seattle police shot and killed Charleena Lyles - a 30-year-old, African-American mother of four who was reportedly pregnant with a fifth child - the Seattle Police Department and Chief Kathleen O'Toole are scheduled to receive the Tikkun Olam Award for Public Service from the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle. The decision was made weeks ago and it raised concerns at the time among some progressive members of the Jewish community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crosscut.com.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May '17
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC