Council proposes changes to service
Rutland County Council is proposing changes to the Oakham Hopper bus, taking account of passenger usage and making the service more sustainable. The Oakham Hopper currently runs from 7am to 7pm, Monday to Saturday, completing a loop of the town with stops at Tesco, Co-op and close to Rutland Memorial Hospital.
