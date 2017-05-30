City begins major street projects

City begins major street projects

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

CLEARLAKE >> As part of Clearlake's Public Works plan, construction on one of the first major road projects in several years will begin on Monday, June 5. The city was successful in securing money from local, state, and federal sources to fund the $2.1 million rehabilitation of Phillips Avenue and 18th Avenue. Phillips Avenue will be widened to provide two 11 foot traffic lanes and two 4 foot bike lanes from 40th Avenue to 18th Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lake County Record-Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May 12 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May 6 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr '17 Yup 1
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb '17 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb '17 Greg 14
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Stanley Cup
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,739 • Total comments across all topics: 281,482,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC