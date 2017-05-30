City begins major street projects
CLEARLAKE >> As part of Clearlake's Public Works plan, construction on one of the first major road projects in several years will begin on Monday, June 5. The city was successful in securing money from local, state, and federal sources to fund the $2.1 million rehabilitation of Phillips Avenue and 18th Avenue. Phillips Avenue will be widened to provide two 11 foot traffic lanes and two 4 foot bike lanes from 40th Avenue to 18th Avenue.
