Carrie's Sissy Spacek Is Joining Anot...

Carrie's Sissy Spacek Is Joining Another Awesome Stephen King Project

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Cinema Blend News

Sissy Spacek was the leading lady of one of the most iconic horror movies of all time. Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name, Carrie starred Spacek as a telekinetic teenager whose classmates tormented her to the breaking point .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cinema Blend News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May '17 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May '17 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr '17 Yup 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,760 • Total comments across all topics: 282,073,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC