Buffy's Amber Benson to Star in The Nightmare Gallery
Ardent fans of TV's cult horror drama Buffy the Vampire Slayer will remember Amber Benson, best known for her role as Tara. Today, Seraph Films has announced that Benson will star in their upcoming feature horror film, The Nightmare Gallery .
