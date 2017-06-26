Brazil court sentences former minister Palocci to 12 years in prison
A Brazilian court on Monday sentenced former minister Antonio Palocci to 12 years in prison for corruption and money laundering as part of a sweeping probe known as Operation Car Wash. Palocci, who served as finance minister under President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and as chief of staff for his successor Dilma Rousseff, has offered to provide details over the kickback scheme under investigation that could hurt Lula's chances of running in the 2018 election.
