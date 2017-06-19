Because a Minivan Isn't Big (or Dignified) Enough
Some drivers who wouldn't be caught dead in a minivan are looking to a larger alternative: the commercial passenger van WHETHER due to vanity or insecurity, some people simply refuse to drive a minivan. Haters point to the vehicle's bread-loaf styling and the "I've given up" vibe it exudes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wall Street Journal.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May '17
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC