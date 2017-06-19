Back to Switzerland for Cyprus peace deal talks
In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 file photo UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, center, speaks next to Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, right, and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci during a press conference after the Conference on Cyprus, on the sideline of the Cyprus Peace Talks, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. The rival leaders of the ethnically-divided island will be meeting at the secluded Swiss resort of Crans-Montana for a week-long summit starting on Wednesday, June 28, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le...
|Jun 17
|Dahlonega resident
|1
|SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08)
|Jun 5
|johnharby
|557
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May '17
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May '17
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr '17
|Yup
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC