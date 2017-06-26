Back to Switzerland for Cyprus peace ...

Back to Switzerland for Cyprus peace deal talks

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: KFBB

FILE - In this Monday, April 10, 2017 file photo, an elderly man sits on a bench in front of the barrels and sandbags that blocks a road crossing from the south, Greek Cypriots, to the north, Turkish Cypriot breakaway... This time the rival leaders of the ethnically-divided island will be meeting at the secluded Swiss resort of Crans-Montana. Previous summits were held in Mont Pelerin and Geneva.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May '17 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May '17 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr '17 Yup 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,791 • Total comments across all topics: 282,052,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC