Alternative funding planned for Kansa...

Alternative funding planned for Kansas City arts campus

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

University of Missouri System officials are no longer counting on state funding to help build an arts campus in downtown Kansas City. The Missouri Board of Curators and System President Mun Choi said in a news release Wednesday the system will develop alternative funding plans for the $96 million University of Missouri-Kansas City arts campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ivy Gerrell will spend six weeks in China to le... Jun 17 Dahlonega resident 1
News SC priest: No communion for Obama supporters (Nov '08) Jun 5 johnharby 557
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May '17 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May '17 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr '17 Yup 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,945 • Total comments across all topics: 282,098,802

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC