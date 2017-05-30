XYZ Films Spotlights Undiscovered International Talent - Deadline Disruptors

XYZ Films Spotlights Undiscovered Int...

XYZ Films Spotlights Undiscovered International Talent

It's been less than 10 years since plucky entrepreneurs and UCLA grads Nate Bolotin , Nick Spicer and Aram Tertzakian co-founded XYZ Films at the ripe old age of 25, and since then, the three have built the integrated production and sales outfit into one of the premier destinations for undiscovered international talent. Based in Los Angeles, XYZ has demonstrated the gumption to look beyond its home turf in search of new voices, never shying away from local language product and building its early foundations in the genre space.

