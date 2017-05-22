Work begins on Walnut Creek Bridge in...

Work begins on Walnut Creek Bridge in Pettis County -

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Sedalia Democrat

Work begins on the Walnut Branch Bridge Monday morning in west central Pettis County. C&C Bridge and Concrete from California, Missouri has been hired as the contractors for the project, which is expected to be completed in September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sedalia Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May 12 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May 6 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr 24 Yup 1
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb '17 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb '17 Greg 14
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,984 • Total comments across all topics: 281,220,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC