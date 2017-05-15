Why does the NBA hate the city of Pho...

Why does the NBA hate the city of Phoenix? I have no idea! But...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Bright Side of the Sun

This is going to hurt for days. The only consolation is the fact that Philadelphia does have a lot of big men and have been in desperate need for a point guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bright Side of the Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May 12 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May 6 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr 24 Yup 1
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb '17 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb '17 Greg 14
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,076,452

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC