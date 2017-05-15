White House, Pentagon weighing Syrian safe zones
Syria's Foreign Minister Walid al-Moallem told reporters the Syrian government rejects any role for worldwide forces in patrolling potential safe zones. "There will be no presence by any worldwide forces supervised by the United Nations", foreign minister Walid Al Moallem said in Damascus .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May 12
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr 24
|Yup
|1
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb '17
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb '17
|Greg
|14
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC