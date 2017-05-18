UTME: Blind candidates laud JAMB for ...

UTME: Blind candidates laud JAMB for permitting braille, typewriter, stylus as against CBT

Yesterday

The 306 blind candidate of Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, who sat for the Unified Tertiary and Matriculation Examination yesterday lauded the Board for allowing them use Typewriter, Braille code and Stylus to write examination as against computer used in 2016. Many of the candidates who spoke to Vanguard on Saturday in Lagos after their examination at the University of Lagos, expressed optimism that they will perform better than in 2016 UTME.

