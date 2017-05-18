Urban, Sia lose early Billboard awards
Australia's Keith Urban, Sia, Hillsong Worship and Flume have all suffered snubs at the Billboard Music Awards hours before the ceremony officially began. The award organisers released the results of many of the categories early on Sunday and the Australians were among the casualties.
