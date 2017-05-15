U.S. HealthWorks Unveils Telemedicine Offering
U.S. HealthWorks announced today a comprehensive telemedicine program called USHW CareConnect NOW , which will link those in need of care to state-licensed medical providers 24 hours a day, seven days a week. This new offering is currently available to self-pay urgent care patients in multiple states.
