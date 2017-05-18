Top civil servants kick against Buhari's Standard Operational Procedure
In what is turning out to be a very strange move at the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, some top civil servants of the agency are picking holes in the much celebrated Standard Operating Procedure, SOP, approved by President Muhammadu Buhari, through the the instrumentality of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, as required by the constitution. The document at the centre of the simmering tension was approved by President Buhari on Friday, December 23, 2016, and gazetted as Code of Conduct Bureau Standard Operational Procedure, 2017, on January 27, 2017.
