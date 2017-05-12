This Star Wars fan has created an ama...

This Star Wars fan has created an amazing 8-bit version of The Last Jedi trailer

There's something a lot less... dramatic about the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi when it's converted into an 8-bit video game homage. Even Luke Skywalker's dramatic announcement "It's time for the jedi - TO END" seems quite funny when it is delivered via text bubble, and Rey waving a lightsaber around is frankly comic.

