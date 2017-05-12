This Star Wars fan has created an amazing 8-bit version of The Last Jedi trailer
There's something a lot less... dramatic about the trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi when it's converted into an 8-bit video game homage. Even Luke Skywalker's dramatic announcement "It's time for the jedi - TO END" seems quite funny when it is delivered via text bubble, and Rey waving a lightsaber around is frankly comic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Times.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|Fri
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr 24
|Yup
|1
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb '17
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb '17
|Greg
|14
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC