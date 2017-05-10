This image released by Dead Oceans shows the self-titled album by Slowdive.
Slowdive's eponymous album arrives after a 22-year gap and sees the hazy shoegazers join the rare breed of successful comebacks, their envelope of sound delivered with an easy aplomb. The band has been playing live again since 2014 and their 8-track album proves it wise to record new material only after those experiences.
