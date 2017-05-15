The X-Files Musical Episode? Gillian Anderson, David Duchovny Dish Hopes for New Episodes
The truth is still out there, but David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson don't know what it is just yet. The X-Files returns to Fox this season - yes, again - but this time for 10 episodes full of Mulder and Scully action as opposed to the last batch of six.
