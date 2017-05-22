The Trouble With Trump's Tolerance Tour

The Trouble With Trump's Tolerance Tour

One thing inadvertently equips Trump to reconcile the professions of unique truthfulness by incompatible religions: his utter indifference to the truth. Even if it were someone else, not Donald Trump, pulling the planet's attention to the world's three Abrahamic religions; if it were Barack Obama or George W. Bush, say, or even Eleanor Roosevelt, making an ecumenical pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, Israel and Vatican City, the trouble with tolerance would still be a burr under the interfaith saddle.

Chicago, IL

