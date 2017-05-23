Teachers Federation challenges Sudmalis to face up to parents over cuts | Videos

Teachers Federation challenges Sudmal...

Teachers Federation challenges Sudmalis to face up to parents over cuts

SUPPORT: Deputy president of the NSW Teachers Federation Gary Zadkovich, relieving Nowra East Public School principal Kristie Goldthorp and Teachers Federation rep John Black with concerned community members and teachers at Tuesday's Gonski Billboard demonstration. The war of words over Gonski Funding has continued with the Teachers Federation taking full aim at Gilmore MP Ann Sudmalis at a demonstration outside Nowra East Public School on Tuesday labelling her and the federal Liberal government as "deceitful".

