Stream on Demand: The final 'Resident...

Stream on Demand: The final 'Resident Evil' on VOD,...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

" Resident Evil: The Final Chapter " pits Alice and friends against the zombies of the Umbrella corporation one last time in the sixth film in the resilient big screen adaptation of the hit video game . Also new: the extreme sports spy movie sequel " xXx: Return of Xander Cage " with Vin Diesel , dramedy " The Last Word " with Shirley MacLaine and Amanda Seyfried , young adult science fiction romance " The Space Between Us " with Asa Butterfield and Britt Robertson , and French fantasy comedy " The New Adventures of Aladdin " .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May 12 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May 6 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr 24 Yup 1
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb '17 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb '17 Greg 14
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,641 • Total comments across all topics: 281,117,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC