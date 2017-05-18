Stream on Demand: The final 'Resident Evil' on VOD,...
" Resident Evil: The Final Chapter " pits Alice and friends against the zombies of the Umbrella corporation one last time in the sixth film in the resilient big screen adaptation of the hit video game . Also new: the extreme sports spy movie sequel " xXx: Return of Xander Cage " with Vin Diesel , dramedy " The Last Word " with Shirley MacLaine and Amanda Seyfried , young adult science fiction romance " The Space Between Us " with Asa Butterfield and Britt Robertson , and French fantasy comedy " The New Adventures of Aladdin " .
