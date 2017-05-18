Stage Door: "Six Degrees of Separation" Revived
"We all had to get through "Monster In Law" for Jane Fonda to return to work, and now we have "Youth" and "The Newsroom" and "Grace and Frankie". So maybe this will push Goldie to get busier working, and at some better projects too...." -Forever Your suscription dimes make an enormous difference to The Film Experience in terms of stability and budget to dream bigger.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Filmexperience.blogspot.com.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May 12
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr 24
|Yup
|1
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb '17
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb '17
|Greg
|14
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC