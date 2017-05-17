Soulstock expected to attract 10,000 to 15,000 visitors
Rap, hip-hop, rock, heavy metal, country, Americana and pop artists will lead worship Friday and Saturday at SoulStock, one of the largest free Christian music festivals in the Southeast, attracting 10,000 to 15,000 visitors to Point Mallard Park. Themed "In His Time," SoulStock 2017 will feature headliners and Dove Award-winning bands Tenth Avenue North and Building 429.
