Slowdrive returns to form

How much difference does 22 years make? That will be most listeners' first question upon learning that shoegaze heroes Slowdive have released this fourth album, their first since 1995's Pygmalion . Though the British quintet came together in the post-punk era, their stately, glacially paced compositions have always been more heavily influenced by mid-period Pink Floyd than they have by punk-era acts like Siouxsie and the Banshees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.