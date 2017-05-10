Slowdrive returns to form
How much difference does 22 years make? That will be most listeners' first question upon learning that shoegaze heroes Slowdive have released this fourth album, their first since 1995's Pygmalion . Though the British quintet came together in the post-punk era, their stately, glacially paced compositions have always been more heavily influenced by mid-period Pink Floyd than they have by punk-era acts like Siouxsie and the Banshees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|Fri
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr 24
|Yup
|1
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb '17
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb '17
|Greg
|14
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC