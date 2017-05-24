Shaun Ryder had planned to attend the...

Shaun Ryder had planned to attend the Ariana Grande gig with his family - but didn't go

Singer Shaun Ryder has revealed that he was supposed to take his family to the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester which was the scene of Monday's terror attack - but they ended up not going. Speaking on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain the Happy Mondays frontman explained that he and his daughters should have been at the show - and only decided to give it a miss on account of the warm weather.

