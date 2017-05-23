Shaun Ryder: Earth is a 'watch planet...

Shaun Ryder: Earth is a 'watch planet' for aliens

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

The Happy Mondays frontman has had a lifelong interest in all things extraterrestrial, and has now said he believes alien life "watched" the moon landing in 1966 and thinks the Earth is part of a larger intergalactic "experiment". He told the Daily Star newspaper: "Now the Official Secrets Acts are coming to an end, they're getting off their chest what they've seen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May 12 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May 6 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr 24 Yup 1
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb '17 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb '17 Greg 14
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,254,853

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC