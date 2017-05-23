Shaun Ryder: Earth is a 'watch planet' for aliens
The Happy Mondays frontman has had a lifelong interest in all things extraterrestrial, and has now said he believes alien life "watched" the moon landing in 1966 and thinks the Earth is part of a larger intergalactic "experiment". He told the Daily Star newspaper: "Now the Official Secrets Acts are coming to an end, they're getting off their chest what they've seen.
