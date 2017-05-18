Sen. Thom Tillis hosts online town ha...

Sen. Thom Tillis hosts online town hall via Facebook Live

Screenshot U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis held a digital town hall over Facebook Live on May 11. The senator addressed several questions on climate change, medical marijuana, Alzheimer's funding and more. As of Monday afternoon, the post had more than 25,100 views, 266 shares, 720 likes and reactions, and 3,473 comments including Tillis' responses to comments left beneath the video.

