Sen. Thom Tillis hosts online town hall via Facebook Live - 5:43 pm updated:

Screenshot U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis held a digital town hall over Facebook Live on May 11. The senator addressed several questions, including on border control,climate change, medical marijuana and Alzheimer's funding. As of Monday afternoon, the post had more than 25,100 views, 266 shares, 720 likes and reactions, and 3,473 comments including Tillis' responses to comments left beneath the video.

