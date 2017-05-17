Rocket Lab signs up new customer as launch window gets closer
Rocket Lab has signed on a new customer contract with a Seattle-based company as it counts down to a test launch from its Mahia pad. Spaceflight has bought an Electron rocket to increase the frequency of its dedicated rideshare missions.
