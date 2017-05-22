'Resident Evil' Already Getting Movie...

'Resident Evil' Already Getting Movie Reboot

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: ContactMusic.com

Earlier this year, 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' took in an incredible $312 million worldwide - including $160 million in China alone - and served as the closing point for a movie series that had been ongoing ever since the original film release in 2002. With Milla Jovovich in the driving seat as Alice and Paul W.S. Anderson serving as director and writer, it's a series that hugely divided critics, but became a huge success with a cult following.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ContactMusic.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May 12 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May 6 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr 24 Yup 1
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb '17 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb '17 Greg 14
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,847 • Total comments across all topics: 281,207,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC