'Resident Evil' Already Getting Movie Reboot
Earlier this year, 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' took in an incredible $312 million worldwide - including $160 million in China alone - and served as the closing point for a movie series that had been ongoing ever since the original film release in 2002. With Milla Jovovich in the driving seat as Alice and Paul W.S. Anderson serving as director and writer, it's a series that hugely divided critics, but became a huge success with a cult following.
