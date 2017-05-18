Photos & video: Rascal Flatts celebrates release of new album 'Back to Us'

Rascal Flatts, from left, Joe Don Rooney, Gary LeVox and Jay DeMarcus, perform Thursday in Nashville, Tenn., to celebrate today's release of the band's new album "Back to Us." Photo by Katie Kauss Brian Wolf of Maverick Management, Joe Don Rooney of Rascal Flatts, Scott Borchetta of Big Machine Label Group, Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts, Clarence Spalding of Maverick Management, and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts celebrate the release of Rascal Flatts' new album "Back to Us" Thursday in Nashville, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.