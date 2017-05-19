PHOTOS: Sneak peek of Apollo exhibit at the Museum of Flight; opens Saturday

On Thursday morning , Elston and Jackline Hill had the privilege of attending the press preview of the new Apollo exhibit at the Museum of Flight, which opens this Saturday, May 20. The centerpiece of this exhibit is the F-1 Rocket that boosted the Saturn V rockets to the moon. The rocket was lost at sea for 43 years until discovered and raised by Seattle-based Bezos Expeditions in 2013.

