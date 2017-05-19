PHOTOS: Sneak peek of Apollo exhibit at the Museum of Flight; opens Saturday
On Thursday morning , Elston and Jackline Hill had the privilege of attending the press preview of the new Apollo exhibit at the Museum of Flight, which opens this Saturday, May 20. The centerpiece of this exhibit is the F-1 Rocket that boosted the Saturn V rockets to the moon. The rocket was lost at sea for 43 years until discovered and raised by Seattle-based Bezos Expeditions in 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The TukWil Blog.
Add your comments below
Alternative Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c...
|May 12
|anonymous
|2
|Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi...
|May 6
|Solarman
|1
|Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files
|Apr 24
|Yup
|1
|Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba...
|Feb '17
|Fundie Watch
|1
|Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|2
|Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid...
|Feb '17
|TrumpAmerica
|1
|Monitoring prescriptions
|Feb '17
|Greg
|14
Find what you want!
Search Alternative Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC