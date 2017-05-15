Opiate use study in hospitalized seni...

Opiate use study in hospitalized seniors with nonsurgical conditions shows negative outcomes

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: EurekAlert!

In one of the first studies of its kind, nearly one-third of 10,000 older adults were prescribed opiate pain medications such as morphine, Percocet and OxyContin while hospitalized for non-surgical conditions, a course of care significantly linked to poor outcomes such as being restrained and requiring bladder catheterization, according to startling new research by Northwell Health physicians. The study, "Opiate Prescribing in Hospitalized Older Adults: Patterns and Outcomes," is one of a pair focusing on pain management in older adults scheduled for presentation at the American Geriatrics Society Meeting being held in San Antonio, TX from May 18-20.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May 12 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May 6 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr 24 Yup 1
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb '17 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb '17 Greg 14
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,076,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC