Nunavik's co-op movement celebrates its 50th anniversary

FCNQ president Aliva Tulugak, in black, addresses the 400 guests to a May 19 gala to celebrate the co-op's 50th anniversary. Nunavimmiut are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the region's co-operative movement, which culminated in a high-end gala outside of Montreal May 19. More than 400 people gathered at the Chateau Vaudreuil to mark the occasion and take home prizes, from handmade carvings to pick-up trucks.

