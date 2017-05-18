North Korea missile program progressing faster than expected

Nikki Haley, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, said the United States believed it could persuade China to impose new U.N. sanctions on North Korea and warned that Washington would "call out" states supporting Pyongyang and target them with sanctions too. "The firing of a ballistic missile is a serious provocation that violates United Nations Security Council resolutions and poses a serious challenge to peace on the Korean Peninsula as well as to the global community", said Moon during his meeting with military commanders at the Defense Ministry in Seoul.

