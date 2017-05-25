New Zealand launches into space race with 3D-printed rocket

WELLINGTON: Rocket Lab, a Silicon Valley-funded space launch company, on Thursday launched the maiden flight of its battery-powered, 3-D printed rocket from New Zealand's remote Mahia Peninsula. The successful launch of a low cost, 3D-printed rocket is an important step in the commercial race to bring down financial and logistical barriers to space while also making New Zealand an unlikely space hub.

