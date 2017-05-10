Missouri House backs proposal to restore in-home care cuts
Missouri House members approved a new solution Thursday to avoid budgeted cuts to in-home care and nursing services that would affect about 8,300 seniors and disabled residents. The measure passed Thursday with bipartisan support depends on state revenues exceeding projections during the current fiscal year.
