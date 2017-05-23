Milla Jovovich Talks That "Resident E...

Milla Jovovich Talks That "Resident Evil" Reboot

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Dark Horizons News

One of the more unexpected announcements in the past week was that of Constantin Film rebooting the "Resident Evil" film franchise mere months after the sixth and apparent final entry was released in cinemas. Then came word the other day that James Wan would produce the new film which was the first of six more planned films.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dark Horizons News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May 12 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May 6 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr 24 Yup 1
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb '17 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb '17 Greg 14
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,966 • Total comments across all topics: 281,258,688

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC