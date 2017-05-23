Milla Jovovich Talks That "Resident Evil" Reboot
One of the more unexpected announcements in the past week was that of Constantin Film rebooting the "Resident Evil" film franchise mere months after the sixth and apparent final entry was released in cinemas. Then came word the other day that James Wan would produce the new film which was the first of six more planned films.
