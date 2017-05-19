Meili launches leadership bid

Meili launches leadership bid

The Saskatoon-based family doctor is making his third bid for party leadership, losing to Dwain Ligenfelter in 2009 and Cam Broten in 2013. In March, Meili won the by-election for Saskatoon-Meewasin, which became vacant after the death of Roger Parent on Nov. 29, 2016.

Chicago, IL

