Mazzy Star Drummer Keith Mitchell Dead
"Very talented and amazing drummer that we have had the privilege to work with for many years," Hope Sandoval and David Roback say of longtime member Keith Mitchell, longtime drummer for Mazzy Star and a member of Opal, Monitor and Green on Red, died Sunday. The band confirmed Mitchell's death, though a cause of death was not revealed.
