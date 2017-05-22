Kalayaan Routes' opening seen to ease...

Kalayaan Routes' opening seen to ease traffic in Imus

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

The local government approved yesterday an ordinance which will allow private cars access to the streets of at least nine big subdivisions in this city as part of the so-called "Kalayaan Routes" aimed at easing traffic congestion. Mayor Emmanuel Maliksi signed the "Kalayaan Route" ordinance authored by Councilor Leonardo Antonio O. Deocadis which will open the roads in at least nine subdivisions as "alternate routes" to ease congestion along Aguinaldo Highway, Molino and Daanghari Roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alternative Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas votes to give immigration lockups child c... May 12 anonymous 2
News Africa can be a leader in renewable energy - Bi... May 6 Solarman 1
News Fox Orders 10 More Episodes Of the X-Files Apr 24 Yup 1
News Missouri bill would limit transgender school ba... Feb '17 Fundie Watch 1
News Muslim Group Seeks $4M from Feds to Help Keep Y... (Oct '14) Feb '17 Chad 2
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb '17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Monitoring prescriptions Feb '17 Greg 14
See all Alternative Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alternative Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,305 • Total comments across all topics: 281,200,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC