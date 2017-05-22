Kalayaan Routes' opening seen to ease traffic in Imus

The local government approved yesterday an ordinance which will allow private cars access to the streets of at least nine big subdivisions in this city as part of the so-called "Kalayaan Routes" aimed at easing traffic congestion. Mayor Emmanuel Maliksi signed the "Kalayaan Route" ordinance authored by Councilor Leonardo Antonio O. Deocadis which will open the roads in at least nine subdivisions as "alternate routes" to ease congestion along Aguinaldo Highway, Molino and Daanghari Roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.