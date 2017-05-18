ARMINFO News Agency, Armenia May 18, 2017 Thursday K.Saroyan: FEAS head office moving from Istanbul to Yerevan will help to increase Armenian rating Yerevan May 18 Alina Hovhannisyan. FEAS Head office moving from Istanbul to Yerevan will primarily help to increase the rating of Armenia, Konstantin Saroyan, General Director of Nasdaq OMX stock exchange and FEAS General Secretary expressed such opinion during the press conference on May 18. "In reality, this is a historical event for Armenia," he said, noting that there were no such entities in Armenia.

