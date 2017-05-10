International singing star Christina ...

International singing star Christina Johnston to perform homecoming...

Christina Johnston said it was an 'absolute pleasure' to perform music composed by Scottish artist Craig Armstrong. Picture: Matej TrasA k A Suffolk singer who has established an international reputation from her base in Eastern Europe will put on a show of "fabulous vocal agility" during her much anticipated homecoming concert next month.

